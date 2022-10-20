ORL Pathways 1

Joshua Weidenhamer, Pathways to Care director, left, stands with Msgr. John Bluett, Calvin Moses a resident at Pathways, and BIshop John Noonaan, at the Soup Bowl Supper, Oct. 15, 2022. Held at St. Mary Magdalen Parish Oct. 15, 2022, the event is Pathways annual fundraiser and featured soups from 16 area restaurants who donated their cuisine for the cause of helping homeless men and women recover from illness. Moses provided a personal witness during the fundraiser.
Bishop John Noonan serves tomato basil soup to a guest. Several area officals and clergy assisted in serving including Bob Dallari, Father Charles Mitchell and Deacon Jim Ferruzzi.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS  |  At the Soup Bowl Supper’s annual fundraiser held at St. Mary Magdalen Parish Oct. 15, gratitude for donations is reciprocated by a fare of soups from 16 different area restaurants and a free handcrafted pottery bowl.

Benefitting Catholic Charities of Central Florida’s Pathways to Care, a rehabilitation facility for homeless men and women, Soup Bowl Supper brings together parishioners and leaders from different parishes and non-Catholic churches. Among this year’s dignitaries and clergy serving soup were Bishop John Noonan, Seminole County Commissioner Bob Dallari, Deacon Jim Feruzzi, and Msgr. John Bluett, who founded Pathways to Care.

