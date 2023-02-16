Father Derek Saldanha

Father Derek Saldanha holds up his signed assignment letter as pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in St. Cloud, Feb. 12, 2023.
Father Benjamin Lehnertz

During the Mass, newly installed pastor, Father Benjamin Lehnertz lays "the keys" at the foot of Mary, consecrating himself and his work at St. Joseph to her.

ORLANDO  |  Greeted by the exhilaration of the faithful of their parishes, Father Benjamin Lehnertz and Father Derek Saldanha rejoiced and marveled at their jubilant receptions. The joyful greeting set the stage for a new era in each parish — St. Joseph Parish in Orlando and St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in St. Cloud.

On Feb. 5, Bishop John Noonan installed Father Lehnertz as pastor of St. Joseph. “To hear the parish love God and love me in the way they entered into the Mass, with their responses, their singing, their presence, the celebration afterwards… It is a day that I will never forget,” he wrote in an email to the Florida Catholic

