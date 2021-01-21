WINTER PARK | Parishioners from the Peace and Justice Ministry at St. Margaret Mary Parish gathered via Zoom Jan. 11 to pray for federal death row inmates Lisa Montgomery, Corey Johnson and Dustin Higgs on the eve of their executions. Federal executions resumed July 14, 2020, after a 17-year hiatus. The executions have re-ignited the dignity of life debate.
Since 1976, there have been 1,532 executions in the United States — 13 were federal and 10 occurred in 2020. There have been 173 death row exonerations. The advocacy group prayed for prisoners, their victims, and their families.
During the vigil, Meghan Collins, coordinator of the ministry, provided some background on each case. Montgomery and Johnson had documented severe mental health issues. In addition, Johnson had confirmed intellectual disabilities. Higgs was sentenced to death, although he was not the one who pulled the trigger on several murders. The actual murderer was convicted to life in prison.
“It’s an example of the disparities and irregularities our system contains,” Collins said.
Following readings from Genesis 4:8-15, Psalm 1:45, members offered reflections. The group of about 20 prayed for a “culture of care” and an end to the death penalty.
There are more than 2,500 others on death rows throughout the United States.
“We have much to lament for; much to pray about; and we certainly have a nation in need of prayer and healing,” Collins said. “The Christian call for justice and mercy is so woven into all Scripture and how Jesus lived.”
For her, the Church and social justice are one. “I think it’s important to connect our life in the Church with our life in the bigger world, daily. Working on peace and justice issues makes that very concrete and tangible.”
She is guided by Micah 6:8: “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”
Collins and her cohort have been dedicated to a legacy of advocacy at St. Margaret Mary since the 1980s, when Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, Patricia O’Malley established the ministry. The group also works on helping the poor and vulnerable locally and abroad, race relations, immigration and other dignity of life issues.