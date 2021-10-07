Parishes throughout the Diocese of Orlando honored the memorial of St. Francis of Assisi, Oct. 4, with pet blessing events. From St. Ann Parish in DeBary, where Deacon Don Prendergast blessed 28 dogs, two sugar gliders, and one guinea pig, to Most Precious Blood Parish in Oviedo, whose parishioners brought donations for the local humane society, the faithful showed their love of pets and appreciation of the saint, known for his love of animals.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Florida Catholic Media
To view the latest e-Editions click the image on the left.
Subscribe now.
Have the weekly Florida Catholic - Orlando e-Edition delivered right to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.