Parishes throughout the Diocese of Orlando honored the memorial of St. Francis of Assisi, Oct. 4, with pet blessing events. From St. Ann Parish in DeBary, where Deacon Don Prendergast blessed 28 dogs, two sugar gliders, and one guinea pig, to Most Precious Blood Parish in Oviedo, whose parishioners brought donations for the local humane society, the faithful showed their love of pets and appreciation of the saint, known for his love of animals. 

