ST. AUGUSTINE | When Yarimer Pietrantoni began the respect life ministry at Holy Redeemer Parish, Kissimmee in 2017, she did not anticipate the response it received. On Jan. 15, 2022, she took almost 100 parishioners in two buses to the 16th annual March for Life in St. Augustine. Many committed to return, moved by the speakers and the experience.
“It is not an easy ministry, but when you know you are serving God, you push forward,” Pietrantoni said. With four children of her own, she is committed to raising awareness about what happens to aborted babies and teaching fellow parishioners how to walk with mothers in need.
Most people who attended the march this year were new to the event thanks to Pietrantoni’s vocalization of the cause.
The morning began with Mass celebrated by Bishop Felipe Estévez of St. Augustine at the Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche. As Holy Redeemer parishioners took their place, they walked the mile-long stretch to Plaza de la Constitución, singing, playing guitars, and carrying signs proclaiming the sanctity of life.
First-timer Eva Alvarez wanted to participate for several years, but something always got in the way. She was glad to finally march and see so many young people realizing abortion affects their lives, even if it has not happened to them. Their visible witness reflected this year’s theme, “Heal Our Wounded Culture, Choose Love, Choose Life,” which focuses on healing the wounds carried as a culture — by choosing love of God.
Alvarez was not always a strong proponent. She noted a serious illness in 1997. No one expected her to live. When she survived, she took stock of her own life.
“Life is a gift from God. I cannot say that I believe in God and not respect the gift of life,” she said. “For me this was a way of sharing my gratitude to the one who gives us everything.”
She recalled how no one spoke about abortion when she was young. She appreciated today’s young people are talking about it with greater understanding.
Julio Briceno walked ahead of his group, taking photos and video of the event. Although he participated several times before, he said there was something different about this year’s march. He noticed the intentional engagement of his parish family and bystanders. As he surveyed the crowd, he saw many “lifting their prayers, united.”
“It was a marvelous experience, … something that requires you to be present to experience what is lived,” he said. “(The marchers) are people willing to continue fighting for the rights of the unborn. They are willing to continue forward despite the obstacles.”
Briceno said March for Life marks a path forward “to continue the good fight.” Many along the way approached him, affirming their march was making a difference. He attributed the palpable energy and determination to a greater awareness of what abortion is, especially after events of the past several years, including state legislation, the election of conservative judges to the Supreme Court, and the frequency of Planned Parenthood in the news.
Alex Chaparro attributed some of that awareness to Pietrantoni’s talks, lectures and presentations. He, like Briceno, noticed the ramped-up level of excitement in both marchers and bystanders.
“I saw the spark in their eyes,” he said.
Declaring a “passion for the voiceless,” Chaparro described himself as “person of justice” who reaches out to people who feel isolated or alone. He was particularly moved by speaker Pam Stenzel, who spoke at the end of the march. Stenzel explained she is the product of rape, yet her mother decided to keep her. She said, her father’s actions didn’t mean she wasn’t worthy to be born. He believes many were impacted by her testimony.
“We are all family,” Chapparo said. “We are all made in the same image and likeness of God. That is what we need to focus on.”
