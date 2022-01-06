ALTAMONTE SPRINGS | Kicking off Christmas break by giving back to others, children and adults from St. Mary Magdalen community partnered with Feed the Children, a non-profit organization focused on alleviating childhood hunger. Cars eagerly snaked around the parking lot of school and parish Dec. 18, 2021, to receive food and toys for their families.
Father Charlie Mitchell, pastor, opened the event with prayer, and Lorianne Rotz, principal, thanked the volunteers for their love and service, most of whom were on-site early to prepare for the event.
Depending on the number of people in the family, recipients received one or more boxes of food filled with canned fruits and vegetables, cereal, pasta, toiletries and more.
They also received cases of water, and an array of age-appropriate toys and books for boys and girls. Students also gave each driver a homemade ornament of the Holy Family and a card with Mass times for the Christmas season.
“The overwhelming number of school families and staff who wanted to volunteer, on their first days of Christmas break, really spoke to the heart of St. Mary Magdalen,” Rotz said. “While the partnership with Feed the Children helped us make a difference in the lives of more than 400 families, walking with them, in their time of need, made a difference in each of ours. It was truly an opportunity to live out our mission of sharing Christ with the world.”
