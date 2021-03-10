MELBOURNE BEACH | Immaculate Conception Parish in Melbourne Beach is helping stock pantries though their canned Vegetable Garden — a concept of parish pastor, Missionaries of the Precious Blood Father Ben Berinti.
“Catholics are encouraged to make physical sacrifices during Lent through the offerings of alms, gifts for the poor,” Father Berinti said. “The witness of a community of faith sacrificing and sharing together for a specific need of our suffering brothers and sisters is powerful.”
With a desire to create a project that was captivating and practical, he thought of the Canned Vegetable Garden. It made sense as a “Eucharistic people.”
“Not only bread from heaven, the Body and Blood of Christ, but food and drink for those in crisis. And this has been a year of crisis for many families suffering from food insecurity due to the pandemic,” he said.
Although Immaculate Conception does not have a pantry of its own, Donna Brown, the parish pantry outreach coordinator, orchestrates collections once per month for two local charities. “These two organizations play a significant role in supporting our homeless and low-income families,” she said. “Due to the coronavirus, the need to support these two local organizations has never been so high.”
Three weeks into the project she said the garden is “definitely growing.” The final “harvesting” will be weighed and split evenly between Daily Bread and the South Brevard Sharing Center.
Parishioners and faith formation students are encouraged to bring a can each time they come to campus. With the absence of their usual Catholic Relief Services Rice Bowl project, feeding the local community just made sense. Vickie Hock, who is the religious education coordinator, said the garden makes collecting a fun activity. During a recent Confirmation retreat, teens enjoyed “planting the garden” by unloading approximately 100 bags of donations that arrived on Ash Wednesday.
“Along with planting, the teens wrote down encouraging and hopeful bible verses and taped them to several of the donations.” They called this activity “veggie virtues”.
The Canned Vegetable Garden serves “as a visible, tangible, creative way to entice parishioners to share food with the hungry,” Father Berinti said. “As we reach the midway point of our Lenten journey, our garden is producing an abundant crop; one we hope will be even more bounteous by the time Lent concludes.”