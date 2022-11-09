VIERA | St. John the Evangelist Parish received two blessings in one day. Bishop John Noonan blessed the parish’s new porticos and blessed and broke ground at the location of the future Marian grotto Nov. 6, 2022.
The two were made possible by a funding campaign that began a year ago for the purpose of adding two porticos to assist parishioners from getting wet during heavy rains, and creating a new access road.
“There was a feeling of completeness when our beloved bishop blessed the completed works of phase 1 of our campaign,” said Holy Cross Father John Britto, pastor. “We are extremely grateful to God for his blessings and the generous parishioners for their continued support.”
The pastor pointed to Notre Dame (du Lac) University as an example of his order’s devotion to Our Lady. “The powerhouse of that beautiful campus is the grotto dedicated to Our Lady of Lourdes,” he said.
Although the new grotto will not mirror the overwhelming impact of that of Notre Dame’s, Father Britto wanted to shares the great love his parishioners have for “Our Lady, Our Mother.” The project includes light and sound effects in addition to a beautifully landscaped surroundings.
“We planned to have the grotto right in our campus along with the Stations of the Cross for people to experience the peaceful and loving presence of our Mother leading us to Jesus Christ, her Son and our Lord and Savior,” he explained
He hopes to to create an “oasis of prayer and a sanctuary for peace and quiet” that would “draw all people to immerse themselves along with Mary, in the mysteries of the Passion and the Cross and Resurrection of Jesus.” The grotto is estimated to be complete in five months.
