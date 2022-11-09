ORL Grotto St. John the Evangelist 1

Bishop John Noonan blesses the new portico at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Viera, Nov. 6, 2022.

VIERA  |  St. John the Evangelist Parish received two blessings in one day. Bishop John Noonan blessed the parish’s new porticos and blessed and broke ground at the location of the future Marian grotto Nov. 6, 2022.

The two were made possible by a funding campaign that began a year ago for the purpose of adding two porticos to assist parishioners from getting wet during heavy rains, and creating a new access road.

