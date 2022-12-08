ORL Cities

Thomas Roache, center, plays bass guitar at Our Lady of Lourdes’ Cities for Life in Daytona Beach. Once a parishioner struggling with forgiveness, Roache’s change of heart led him to share his gifts with those fighting for rights to life.

DAYTONA BEACH  |  It has been a journey for Thomas Roache to find forgiveness and accept the Church’s stance against the death penalty.

Finding his way through his pain, he played bass guitar in Our Lady of Lourdes band during this past Cities for Life event, Dec. 3. The event takes place in more than 2,000 cities worldwide and exists to raise awareness and support to abolish the death penalty.

