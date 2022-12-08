Thomas Roache, center, plays bass guitar at Our Lady of Lourdes’ Cities for Life in Daytona Beach. Once a parishioner struggling with forgiveness, Roache’s change of heart led him to share his gifts with those fighting for rights to life.
DAYTONA BEACH | It has been a journey for Thomas Roache to find forgiveness and accept the Church’s stance against the death penalty.
Finding his way through his pain, he played bass guitar in Our Lady of Lourdes band during this past Cities for Life event, Dec. 3. The event takes place in more than 2,000 cities worldwide and exists to raise awareness and support to abolish the death penalty.
The journey to the annual event was not one of a few steps. The tragedy of 9/11 remained raw for the New York-born parishioner, and he found it difficult to sit through his pastor’s homilies on forgiveness. When his pastor, Father Phil Egitto, preached on forgiveness, Roache would excuse himself from Mass.
Then Roache hosted a jam session with his band, which Father Egitto attended. They discussed 9/11 and the priest shared how he understood Roache’s pain. Then he held up his Bible, tapped it and said, “But this is the rule book we go by.” Roache was willing to respect that, although still not fully convinced.
The band often joined parishioners who went to Florida State Prison in Starke to protest the death penalty during executions. The first time Roache jumped on the bus, Father Egitto shared information about what the prisoner to be executed had done to deserve such an end. Roache thought to himself, “What am I doing here?”
As the bus approached, he noticed a line of state troopers separating those for and against execution. He pondered perhaps he was on the wrong side. Despite his misgivings, he returned several times.
Eventually, one Christmas, he met a young inmate who had committed a gruesome crime. His visit was part of the parish’s outreach to the imprisoned. The man standing within two feet of him was about 21 years old – the same age as his son.
Bringing out a photo book of his family from Michigan, Roache felt an instant connection.
“That changed me,” he recalled. It was the realization that this young man had a family who loved and missed him— who mourned over his crime and ached for their child.
Roache said there are those who need to remain in prison to keep society safe, but he added the death penalty is no longer necessary. It is a stance he shares with Pope Francis, who, in August 2018, called on Catholics to consider that times have changed, prisons are more secure, and the dignity of the person is not lost even after the commission of very serious crimes.
Roache credited prayer, openness and the visits to Starke for his change of heart. He joined little more than 100 people near the parish’s Marian Grotto Nov. 30. They faced busy Halifax Avenue. Between several similar testimonies, including that of Kate Grosmaire who lost her daughter in 2010 and parishioner Karen Delisle, whose sister was also murdered, Roache and his band played thoughtful songs about forgiveness.
Father Egitto continues to host Cities for Life because he finds those who are pro-life often do not focus on all life.
“It’s important to find the balance,” he said. “People need to understand that all life is sacred, from conception to natural death.”
He said many are against abortion yet pro-death penalty. “People on death row are people. None of us needs to be judged on the worst day of our life or the worst action. The Gospel about the woman who committed adultery reveals two sins – that of the woman and that of the crowd that wants to kill her.”
