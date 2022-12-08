Father Jeremiah Payne, All Souls Parish pastor, stands with parishioner Stephanie Fuoco in the rectory's kitchen, Dec. 3. The pastor said opening up the rectory and chapel served as evangelization and joyful celebration of Christmas.
All Souls Parish, Sanford was invited to participate in the 33rd Annual Holiday Tour of Homes.; (GLENDA MEEKINS)
Glenda Meekins
Invited by Sanford Holiday Tour of Homes staff, All Souls' Parish chapel and rectory shows off their Victorian rectory and beautiful parish, Dec. 3, 2022. (GLENDA MEEKINS)
All Souls Parish, Sanford was invited to participate in the 33rd Annual Holiday Tour of Homes.; (GLENDA MEEKINS)
Glenda Meekins
All Souls Parish, Sanford was invited to participate in the 33rd Annual Holiday Tour of Homes.; (GLENDA MEEKINS)
Glenda Meekins
All Souls Parish, Sanford was invited to participate in the 33rd Annual Holiday Tour of Homes.; (GLENDA MEEKINS)
Glenda Meekins
neth Metz (retired) will be the first to test it. (GLENDA MEEKINS)
Glenda Meekins
All Souls Parish, Sanford was invited to participate in the 33rd Annual Holiday Tour of Homes.; (GLENDA MEEKINS)
Glenda Meekins
All Souls Parish, Sanford was invited to participate in the 33rd Annual Holiday Tour of Homes.; (GLENDA MEEKINS)
Glenda Meekins
All Souls Parish, Sanford was invited to participate in the 33rd Annual Holiday Tour of Homes.; (GLENDA MEEKINS)
Glenda Meekins
All Souls Parish, Sanford was invited to participate in the 33rd Annual Holiday Tour of Homes.; (GLENDA MEEKINS)
Glenda Meekins
All Souls Parish, Sanford was invited to participate in the 33rd Annual Holiday Tour of Homes.; (GLENDA MEEKINS)
Glenda Meekins
All Souls Parish, Sanford was invited to participate in the 33rd Annual Holiday Tour of Homes.; (GLENDA MEEKINS)
Glenda Meekins
SANFORD | Once again, All Souls Parish rectory was featured in the Sanford Holiday Tour of Homes, Dec. 3, welcoming more than 1,400 guests this year.
Visitors learned about its origin in 1899, restoration, and its five seconds of fame as the backdrop for a Bob Evans restaurant commercial. This is the fourth time the Queen Anne-style rectory has been a stop along the tour (once only as a porch stop for refreshments and a snack), which began in 1988.
1 of 14
All Souls Parish, Sanford was invited to participate in the 33rd Annual Holiday Tour of Homes.; (GLENDA MEEKINS)
All Souls Parish, Sanford was invited to participate in the 33rd Annual Holiday Tour of Homes.; (GLENDA MEEKINS)
Glenda Meekins
Invited by Sanford Holiday Tour of Homes staff, All Souls' Parish chapel and rectory shows off their Victorian rectory and beautiful parish, Dec. 3, 2022. (GLENDA MEEKINS)
All Souls Parish, Sanford was invited to participate in the 33rd Annual Holiday Tour of Homes.; (GLENDA MEEKINS)
Glenda Meekins
All Souls Parish, Sanford was invited to participate in the 33rd Annual Holiday Tour of Homes.; (GLENDA MEEKINS)
Glenda Meekins
All Souls Parish, Sanford was invited to participate in the 33rd Annual Holiday Tour of Homes.; (GLENDA MEEKINS)
Glenda Meekins
neth Metz (retired) will be the first to test it. (GLENDA MEEKINS)
Glenda Meekins
All Souls Parish, Sanford was invited to participate in the 33rd Annual Holiday Tour of Homes.; (GLENDA MEEKINS)
Glenda Meekins
All Souls Parish, Sanford was invited to participate in the 33rd Annual Holiday Tour of Homes.; (GLENDA MEEKINS)
Glenda Meekins
All Souls Parish, Sanford was invited to participate in the 33rd Annual Holiday Tour of Homes.; (GLENDA MEEKINS)
Glenda Meekins
All Souls Parish, Sanford was invited to participate in the 33rd Annual Holiday Tour of Homes.; (GLENDA MEEKINS)
Glenda Meekins
All Souls Parish, Sanford was invited to participate in the 33rd Annual Holiday Tour of Homes.; (GLENDA MEEKINS)
Glenda Meekins
All Souls Parish, Sanford was invited to participate in the 33rd Annual Holiday Tour of Homes.; (GLENDA MEEKINS)
Glenda Meekins
Almost 1,000 people toured All Souls Historic Chapel, across the street – only one of two churches highlighted. Inside, photos offered a glimpse of the original building prior to the 1932 fire, which destroyed both the church and rectory.
Clad in a top hat for the occasion, Father Jeremiah Payne, pastor, said accepting the invitation made good sense as it was an opportunity for evangelization and to share in some Christmas cheer. Guests could even stop and listen to the band stationed on the side porch on their way out. He thanked the many parishioners who decorated the home and served as docents.
All Souls acquired the rectory property in the mid-1950s, first making it a convent for All Souls Catholic School teachers. Later, then-pastor Father Richard Trout renovated the home to make it suitable as a priest residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.