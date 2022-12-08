Annual Holiday Tour of Homes

Holiday Tour of Homes visitors arrive at the All Souls Parish rectory. The Queen Anne style home houses once served as a convent for the first nuns who came to teach at All Souls Catholic School.
Father Jeremiah Payne, All Souls Parish pastor, stands with parishioner Stephanie Fuoco in the rectory's kitchen, Dec. 3. The pastor said opening up the rectory and chapel served as evangelization and joyful celebration of Christmas.

SANFORD  |  Once again, All Souls Parish rectory was  featured in the Sanford Holiday Tour of Homes, Dec. 3, welcoming more than 1,400 guests this year.

Visitors learned about its origin in 1899, restoration, and its five seconds of fame as the backdrop for a Bob Evans restaurant commercial. This is the fourth time the Queen Anne-style rectory has been a stop along the tour (once only as a porch stop for refreshments and a snack), which began in 1988.

