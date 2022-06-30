OVIEDO | The new ministry building and offices at Most Precious Blood represent the concerted efforts of their community. Money raised within one month’s time made the building possible. Working to get out of portables and into their own space in keeping with the growth of the parish, the building was constructed in one year’s time.
The two buildings, joined by a breezeway, contain six classrooms, flat screen televisions for faith formation and the youth room, 12 offices, a break and conference room, a reception and storage. They were blessed by Bishop John Noonan, Father Josh Swallows, parochial administrator, and Father Glenn López, parochial vicar, June 25, 2022. Parishioners and clergy present celebrated afterward with a picnic and music.
“(The buildings) will be a center for our parish activities and a place where we may come to know one another in community and give witness to our faith in Christ,” Father Swallows said. “Here the young will learn of their Catholic faith and the adults will deepen their commitment to live as Christ has taught us. We pray that the Word of God may always echo from its walls, the presence of Christ will bring peace and reconciliation, and that the manifold gifts of the Holy Spirit may be seen, experienced and shared from this special place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.