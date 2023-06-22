Hometown Hero and African American Ministry leader Chris Touré

Chris Touré of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Daytona Beach, was is regarded as a Hometown Hero and African American Ministry leader, stands before the parish's float that participated in the Daytona Beach's Juneteenth Parade June 17, 2023.
Little Miss Juneteenth

Skyler, Little Miss Juneteenth, is a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Daytona Beach.

DAYTONA BEACH  |  Despite the sweltering heat and rain, Daytona Beach parishioners committed to being the hands and feet of the community.

A crowd of 400 jubilant citizens celebrated Juneteenth June 17, with flair along the streets of Daytona Beach. Our Lady of Lourdes Parish led a patriotic float marking the anniversary of the emancipation of slaves, known as Juneteenth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.