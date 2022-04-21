ALTAMONTE SPRINGS | Father Charles Mitchell issued an ambitious challenge to St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School students and parish families: to raise $40,000 in 40 Days of prayer for Ukraine.
On Ash Wednesday, the pastor explained that Bishop John Noonan asked all Catholics in the Diocese of Orlando to pray and support the Catholic Church relief effort in the regions affected by the war. To his surprise and joy, two of the school’s fourth graders and one sixth grader connected the 40 days of Lent to the idea. If they could raise $40,000, this calculates to about 1,176,459.60 Ukrainian hryvnia — the currency of Ukraine.
In an earnest plea the pastor announced the challenge saying, “While our collective hearts have been in anguish for the people of Ukraine, the men, women and children who have had their lives taken or have had to leave all they know and cherish, including family members in search of safety for their families – I am also caught up in the sheer bravery, acts of selflessness and love that these, our brothers and sisters, have exhibited again and again.”
He asked parishioners, students, families, and teachers to join in those acts of selflessness. Their response was overwhelming.
“The spirit of love for Ukraine caught on, and donations poured in each weekend of Lent from our St. Mary Magdalen family,” he said. “At the school, teachers held a Ukraine awareness day and students wore the blue and gold colors of that country. “
The effort drew great rewards. To date they have raised more than $55,000. “All this, at the invitation and inspiration of three of our youngsters and in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Ukraine,” Father Mitchell said in gratitude. “May God bring healing and peace to our world.”
