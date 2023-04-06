Santo Entierro

Parishioners from Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Winter Park, celebrate the Filipino Good Friday devotion called Santo Entierro or Sacred Burial in April 2022. The focus is on the death of Jesus and His five wounds. This year, the devotion will take place at 7 p.m. Good Friday.

WINTER PARK  |  Sts. Peter and Paul is one of few parishes throughout the United States that celebrates Santo Entierro or Sacred Burial, the commemoration of the moments after Jesus’ death. The Filipino tradition reverences Jesus’ body after His passing and venerates His five wounds through procession of Jesus’ corpus throughout the town.

Brought to the parish in 2012 by the late Deacon Gubatan Nemsy, the commemoration at Sts. Peter and Paul began with about 10 Filipino parishioners in the chapel, often late in the evening on Good Friday. In recent years, it grew to almost 200 parishioners of all nationalities.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.