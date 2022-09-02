OR Moms

Yeleni is a recent Cuban refugee who is 34-weeks pregnant. She received assistance from Holy Redeemer Parish's Walking with Moms in Need program. She is one of 45 women who have been helped by the program since its inception three months ago.

 COURTESY

KISSIMMEE  |  Gladys is a mom worried she and her husband would not be able to afford diapers and formula for their 3-month-old son. She recently lost her job and her husband’s employer is cutting back hours. 

“With one paycheck, you can’t do everything,” she said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.