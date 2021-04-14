KISSIMMEE | Holy Redeemer Parish joined forces with Catholic Charities of Central Florida (CCCF) to revamp and reopen its food pantry.
Previously feeding 6,700 families per year, the pantry closed during the pandemic to upgrade refrigerators and services. Father Luis Salazar, Holy Redeemer parochial administrator, blessed the pantry April 13, inaugurating it with smiling clients grateful to see the pantry back open.
During the past year, Catholic Charities coordinated mobile food drops to serve the community while renovations were underway on the pantry. CCCF Food Manager Juan Vega arrived early to help set up the first day of operation. “For now, we are serving our brothers and sisters by preparing bags to give them. As of now, we are a push market, but we ask clients their preference when possible,” he said.
Father Salazar noted, “This is a double opportunity for the whole community. First, for those in need who will have a chance to get food they are lacking in their own pantries and kitchens. For us as a community, it’s an opportunity to exercise the works of mercy Jesus asked of us—to take care of those in need, those who are poor, those who are hungry.”
CCCF President, Gary Tester, explained the collaboration is enabling a wider range of services. Knowing Osceola County is an area of great need, he looks forward to a partnership that will provide legal services, mental health services, and English classes.