Execution Dillbeck

The sun sets on the Flroida State Prison as the state of Florida administers a lethal injection for Donald David Dillbeck, Feb. 23, 2023.

 GLENDA MEEKINS | FC

Editor’s note: This is second in a series on the corporal and spiritual works of mercy.

RAIFORD  |  At 5:45 p.m. Feb. 23, 15 minutes prior to the time Donald David Dillbeck would die via lethal injection at Florida State Prison, a crowd began to sing. 

Execution vigil

A Lourdes Academy Catholic School student from Daytona Beach stands for life in front of Florida State Prison minutes prior to Donald David Dillbeck's execution, Feb. 23, 2023.
Execution vigil

An Our Lady of Lourdes, Daytona Beach, parishioner prays at the execution of Donald David Dillbeck, Feb. 23, 2023.
Execution vigil

Opponents of the death penalty toll bells that can be heard within the prison's death chamber. The bells symbolize their determination to abolish the death penalty and solidarity and prayer with the prisoners.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.