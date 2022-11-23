ORL CCCF food pantry

Volunteers of Catholic Charities of Central Florida in Orlando sort food in the food pantry.

ORLANDO  |  Catholic Charities of Central Florida’s mission is to serve those in need as they follow the Gospel of Matthew 25, “For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty, and you gave me drink.”

Following this verse, the team noticed a dire need to expand the food pantry at headquarters in Orange County to best serve those in need. Juan Vega, food ministry manager, said the expansion will “provide more space that is really needed for food storage (so) we can accept more opportunities when it comes to food and give better options to the people we serve.”

