Bishop John Noonan

My Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Pope Francis recently said that prayer is talking to Jesus as you would talk to a friend. He said that prayer engages the heart and the emotions. It is through prayer that we deepen our friendship with God. Through prayer, we are able to abandon our worldly desires and align our will with His holy will, so that we know true happiness.

