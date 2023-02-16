Bishop John Noonan

My Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Who are you’? If I met you at one of our gatherings, you would most Iikely introduce yourself by your name. You might elaborate with a connection regarding where you work or where you go to school or how I might know your family. Our connection, our communion is from generation to generation, from the very beginning, more wondrous than you might imagine. As each one is conceived, our name becomes eternal as a child of God!

