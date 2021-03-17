BOYNTON BEACH | Three seminarians from the Diocese of Orlando took the solemn oath of fidelity and made their profession of faith at St. Vincent de Paul Seminary in Boynton Beach, Feb. 2. Kyle McClure, Joseph Tran and Zackary Gray placed one hand on the Bible as they proclaimed their commitment to the Catholic Church, a necessary step to become transitional deacons. In the next few months, these men will become transitional deacons. Traditionally, a year later, they will be ordained to the priesthood.
The profession of faith is a public promise to accept and commit to the articles of faith and teachings of the Magisterium.
With the oath of fidelity, they promise to fulfill their responsibilities in accordance with Church teaching and law. Additionally, the oath commits them to faithful in obedience to their bishops.