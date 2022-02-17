San Pedro is open for wedding receptions
Are wedding bells ringing in your future? Now you can celebrate that momentous occasion at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center’s newly renovated St. Anthony of Padua Hall. The hall was revamped and modified with new flooring, lighting, two indoor bathrooms, a catering kitchen and room capable of housing nearly 200 people. Exterior bungalow style columns were added along with modern outdoor lighting. Guests may roam the grounds along Lake Howell or enjoy the porch.
According to Dina McKee, guest service manager, brides and grooms may choose a package that includes bakery, DJ, lighting and florist vendors. San Pedro Center has 48 guest rooms and three private cabins. Reservations for them are subject to availability. For information, call Dina McKee at 407-671-6322, ext. 109 or email dina@sanpedrocenter.org.
God’s children light the world
Morning Star Catholic School students once again showed their support for Imprint Hope, an organization that fights to end abuse and abandonment of children with disabilities by educating communities on how to embrace these children of God, while also providing medical and rehabilitative services to the children in need. Founded by Clare Byrne, an eager Catholic occupational therapist who desired change, Byrne partnered with Morning Star as she did in 2019.
Students raised funds through dress down days and by collecting needed medical items — bandages, cough drops, antibiotic ointment, and more — for children with disabilities across the world.
Jessica Hubbard, Morning Star’s director of Advancement and Marketing, said students collected about $800 this school year, in addition to the health-related items.
“I feel proud and grateful about helping others,” said high schooler Gabriel N. To continue raising awareness and actively engaging in supporting overlooked communities, Morning Star has extended the collection of items.
