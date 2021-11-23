Cities for Life prays for abolishment of death penalty
DAYTONA BEACH | Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Daytona Beach will shed light on abolishing the death penalty by hosting Cities for Life, Nov. 30 in the grotto at 6 p.m. Cities for Life is a campaign observed annually Nov. 30. The event will include a combined funeral/wake service to pray for those who are about to be executed as well as a speaker who will share about the death penalty.
Our Lady of Lourdes Pastor, Father Phil Egitto, passionately expressed the importance of not only abolishing the death penalty, but reminding everyone that we are all made in God’s image and likeness.
“The event is to make people aware that life is sacred no matter how many bad things we have done. We still have the sanctity of being created by God,” he said. Father Egitto explained the many lights of the outdoor event usually spark curiosity, luring people in to learn more about the dignity of human life.
In his 2020 encyclical, Fratelli Tutti, Pope Francis affirmed the position of the Catholic Church against the death penalty and called upon all Catholics to advocate for the abolition of the death penalty worldwide.
Bags brim with joy
NEW SMYRNA BEACH | For more than 20 years, Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish’s Human Service Ministry has collected donations and filled bags for families in need so they might share in the blessings of the community on Thanksgiving. This year is no exception. Bags include cards for the purchases of a turkey, and the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal: yams, vegetable, cranberry sauce, muffin mix, gravy and more.
Regis Sloan is a veteran in the project. She said this year they are serving more than 30 families. Families must sign up in advance and are recommended by the New Smyrna Beach Housing Authority. In addition, other families reach out for help. Donations for come from parishioners. Sloan was happy to offer the bags again after the pandemic limited their ability to serve the community last year. In her 21st year she says, “Doing God’s work and following the Gospel,” is what drew her to the ministry.
Students display spirit of gratitude
ORLANDO | Holy Family Catholic School joined in the spirit of gratitude when all classes pulled together to help its St. Vincent de Paul Society Conference gather food for their Thanksgiving dinner project.
More than 2,000 items donated will help fill food boxes for families who would otherwise go hungry. “As a Catholic school community, we want our children to see beyond themselves,” said Principal and Filippini Sister Dorothy Sayers. “Instead of just teaching them to count their blessings, we want them to share their blessings with others.”
In a letter of gratitude, Ann Buczowski, St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving project coordinator, said the continued support of faculty, students and families “allows us to serve those in need.” The guests they serve “repeatedly express their gratitude and relief that they have somewhere to turn for help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.