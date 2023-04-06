Originally a Desclaced Carmelite, Father Justin Vakko is incardinated into the Diocese of Orlando, April 3, 2023, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe. His incardination took place prior to the Chrism Mass.
ORLANDO | Father Justin Vakko’s silver anniversary celebration during the Chrism Mass brought with it yet another joy as he also became a diocesan priest that day. Incardinated into the Diocese of Orlando by Bishop John Noonan, he looks forward to continuing to pastor his parish, Prince of Peace in Ormond Beach, and serve the diocese with humility, he said.
“It is always my prayer, and I am always aware that God called me,” he said. “God calls the weak in order to challenge or shame the strong. It is a simple reminder that God called the foolish in order to shame the wise.”
Originally from Kerala, India, Father Vakko was a Discalced Carmelite before becoming incardinated. He said growing up the Catholic Church was like a second home to him. He and his seven brothers and sisters were at church daily, praying as a family. Thanking God for his family he said, “I am excited and grateful to God for all His many blessings and plan to continue to seek God’s blessings in the years to come. God is always good to me and generous. I continue to trust in God’s mercy in the years to come and to be faithful to Him always.”
F.A.I.T.H. continues to fight good fight
DAYTONA BEACH | More than 1,000 people joined in solidarity to help F.A.I.T.H. address issues of flooding and affordable housing in Volusia County.
F.A.I.T.H., which stands for Fighting Against Injustice Towards Harmony, is a nonprofit, grass roots organization comprised of 30 religious congregations in Volusia County.
At the March 27 meeting, Virginia Bennett was first to offer testimony of her harrowing experience attempting to drive home through Hurricane Ian. After being rescued, she arrived safely only find a foot of water invading every inch of the foundation.
Although F.A.I.T.H. members were frustrated by the lack of county council members at their Action Assembly, they celebrated incoming $3 million dollars Daytona Beach will receive for a flood mitigation study. The win comes after a five-year battle with the county.
To illustrate the true-life hardship of finding affordable housing, Arlisa Pertiller took the 1,000-plus crowd on a journey through her living situation. She and her five children endured rentals with leaky roofs, erratic electricity, bats and more.
F.A.I.T.H. won a commitment from Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry to start an affordable housing trust fund and charge $5 per sq. ft. of linkage fees on new development. That $5 fee would provide $7 million a year, providing a revenue source for construction of low-cost housing.
