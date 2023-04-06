Father Justin Vakko is incardinated

Originally a Desclaced Carmelite, Father Justin Vakko is incardinated into the Diocese of Orlando, April 3, 2023, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe. His incardination took place prior to the Chrism Mass.

Priest is incardinated on silver anniversary

ORLANDO  |  Father Justin Vakko’s silver anniversary celebration during the Chrism Mass brought with it yet another joy as he also became a diocesan priest that day. Incardinated into the Diocese of Orlando by Bishop John Noonan, he looks forward to continuing to pastor his parish, Prince of Peace in Ormond Beach, and serve the diocese with humility, he said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.