Sacred Heart students collect cans for the needy
NEW SMYRNA BEACH | The community of Sacred Heart Catholic School “evangelizes through charity,” and that is especially true during Lent. “It is not simply a slogan,” said Maria Bilodeau, the school’s religion teacher. “Students are taught in their religion classes that the Lenten practices of praying, fasting, and almsgiving must be a way of life. Lent is that particular time when we are reminded that they are important and must be lived out well if we want to make a difference.”
The school donated more than 1,500 canned goods collectively contributed by each class to the nearby St. Vincent de Paul pantry. “Eradicating hunger and poverty is just one of the service projects during Lent,” Bilodeau said. There will be videos to “show the faces of charity and how we can continue to feed the world, not only with food and daily sustenance, but with love.”
Vigils for life increase during Lent
ORLANDO | During 40 Days for Life, Feb. 17–March 28, pro-life advocates will be seen praying rosaries or singing around the clock at these abortion facilities. Ash Wednesday marked the beginning of 40 Days for Life in 567 cities around the world. This year, several vigil sites will host a visit from Sue Thayer, a former Planned Parenthood center director, who will share her story about why she left and became a 40 Days for Life campaign director. To find a location near you visit 40daysforlife.com/location. Within the Diocese of Orlando there are four vigil locations: Lakeland, Altamonte Springs, Kissimmee, and Orlando.
Thrift shop addition blessed
COCOA BEACH | Pastor of Our Saviour Parish, Father Val DeVera recently blessed the 675 square foot addition to the parish’s Mercy House Thrift Shop. The thrift shop, originally built as a convent in 1966 for the Sisters of Mercy, has been a landmark on the church campus with a rich history. As a convent, the chapel hosted astronauts from NASA. When the Sisters of Mercy left, the convent became known as Mercy House, a home for elderly women. Eventually, the house was converted to a thrift shop. But the building’s narrow hallways made it difficult to move large furniture in and out. A long overdue addition equipped with a garage door now makes bringing in and presenting large pieces an easier task and increases flexibility of what the thrift shop can sell.
“It’s a blessing for the Church of Our Saviour community in Cocoa Beach to have this furniture room added to our thrift shop,” Father DeVera said. “It is accessible to all during our thrift shop hours, Wednesday through Saturday, to enjoy their shopping and at the same time, our humble way of serving this community.”