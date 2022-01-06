WINTER PARK | Under the twinkling city lights and hustle of Park Avenue, the front doors of St. Margaret Mary Parish opened wide like an embrace welcoming passersby to spend time with Jesus in Eucharistic Adoration.
On Dec. 18, 2021, as Advent was coming to a close, the parish hosted “Nightfever” for the first time as an opportunity for evangelization. The activity began as “Nightfever” in Cologne, Germany, during the 2005 World Youth Day and has since spread across Europe and North America. The goal: to open churches, invite others inside, and let Christ do his work. St. James Cathedral has held a similar event in the recent past.
“It’s a non-confrontational invitation to people on the streets,” said Father Adam Marchese, parochial vicar of St. Margaret Mary and organizer of the event. “Our parish is located in the heart of an area people love to enjoy at this time of the year. Even the most secular people recognize this time of year has a sacred aspect to it. The hope is that we can meet people where they’re at, and offer an opportunity for prayer.”
Rachel W. and her daughters Harper, 5, and Caroline, 3, were invited by Father Marchese, along with high schoolers and young adults, to light a candle and pray inside the church.
“I’ve been by (the church) probably a thousand times and I’ve never been inside,” said the parishioner of First United Methodist Church of Winter Park. “We came in and spent about 10 minutes in prayer. It was so nice and peaceful. As we lit our candles, we said our thanks for baby Jesus.”
Father Marchese said he expected a slow trickle of folks entering the church, but instead was met with a steady stream of people of all ages.
“One woman I invited to light a candle said she didn’t want to come inside, but said that she needed to,” Father Marchese said. “She recognized something deep within her and noticed she needed to experience this. … People are looking for something more. We hope attendees have an encounter with Jesus Christ, wherever they are in their life.”
As the lyrics of “You Say” by Lauren Daigle could be heard wafting out of the church into the night, a small child exclaimed, “I want to go in here!” as his parents walked by. They shrugged with smiles on their faces and followed their little one into the church. As a Catholic woman from Brazil exited Eucharistic Adoration, her eyes were bright as she shared she was “very happy to be here.”
Connor C., a 17-year-old parishioner of St. Margaret Mary, greeted entrants as they came into the church nave. “I’ve always enjoyed volunteering for Jesus,” he said. “Father Adam reached out to me about this event and I immediately said yes. Ever since my encounter with the Lord in Adoration at Steubenville, the Holy Spirit really inspired me and set me alive for Jesus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.