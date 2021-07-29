ORLANDO | Wow, blessed and grace.
Those are the adjectives Father Tom Pringle, parochial vicar of Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Indialantic, used to describe his first year as a priest. Ordained with Father Adam Marchese, parochial vicar at St. Margaret Mary Parish, Winter Park, the two men concelebrated a Mass of Thanksgiving July 23, 2021. They shared the highs and lows of their first year of priesthood during a pandemic.
In the spring of 2020, when Fathers Pringle and Marchese were to be ordained, COVID-19 shook the world. These seminarians were dubbed “the COVID class.” Scheduled for late May, Ordination moved to July 25, just as churches re-opened. Keeping up with the restrictions of masks and social distancing changed the landscape, making the path forward nebulous.
“Trying to navigate the waters was not the normal thing,” Father Pringle recalled. “The hardest part was preaching and not being able to see people’s facial expressions. I didn’t know if people were laughing, smiling, not paying attention. It was a whole different reality.”
A priest’s normally hectic schedule intensified when ministries resumed and the pandemic’s lingering effects began to surface. Many adults and more youth than expected, came forth with mental health issues. Father Pringle said he tried “to bring Jesus to them in those struggles.”
Before COVID, priests would tell Father Marchese, “Everything you have in your mind about the priesthood, it’s a thousand times better than that.” And despite the added difficulties of an already challenging vocation, both priests were overwhelmed by the wave of affection and welcome they received. Father Marchese called it “surprising,” and can feel that affirmation of the his vocation as soon as he walks into a room.
“In this COVID world we live in, no one could have predicted this year,” he said. “The way the laity, the people of God receive the priests, look to the priest for that spiritual support in ways I never understood. ... This being the year of St. Joseph – I am very much seeing how the people of God are desiring that father figure.”
Father Pringle acknowledged this heightened joy could be because the pandemic disconnected the faithful from their priests and the Sacraments. “Getting back to Mass and adding the joy of a newly ordained priest, I think amplified the people’s thanks and gratitude for having us as their shepherds.”
“Being able to encounter the people — as Pope Francis would say, ‘to smell like the sheep” — to be among the people brings joy to my heart,” Father Marchese said. “When I step aside and let Christ do the work, that’s when things happen.”
Among the highs of the year were, “Being able to see that Sacramental grace at work.” He said journeying with couples preparing for marriage is “always interesting.”
“At first there is a sense of jumping through all of these hoops,” he said. “By the end they say, ‘I don’t know how couples can survive marriage without the formation we just went through.’”
In the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick, he has seen Christ transform lives. As families are saying goodbye to loved ones, he puts sacred oil on the forehead of their loved one and prays. “On a deeper, Sacramental level so much more has happened. The change, the peace on (family members’) faces; tears of gratitude, joy and sorrow,” he said. “You can see a smile through the tears.”
Father Pringle agreed.
“I, myself, am in need of mercy. I, myself, am a flawed instrument. I am broken and still in need of God’s mercy and love. The grace of the Sacrament of Holy Orders is that the Lord uses insufficient instruments to bring about healing and His presence in the world,” he said, adding his is in awe of “the immensity of the gift of the priesthood.” “Every time I celebrate Mass I still think, Lord, who am I to be able to do this?”
One thing Father Pringle said challenges him to become a “better Christian, better priest, better father” is the Sacrament of Penance. “(I’m grateful) to see the chains break in people’s lives,” he said. “You can see it in their eyes. A huge burden has been lifted and something happens – something changes.”
Finding balance is the greatest struggle for both priests. Father Marcheses joked he wished there were 20 Father Marchese to address the needs and responsibilities of his ministry. He compared it to being a parent to more than 3,500 kids — the amount of families at St. Margaret Mary.
“(I want) to be attentive to every single one of them, but you literally don’t have time in the day.”
Recognizing his own limitations and allowing God’s grace to be “sufficient” gives Father Pringle strength. Both men find sustenance through the Eucharist, their families, parishioner prayers, and brother priests with whom they meet monthly.
“Balancing ministry with prayer life, personal time, self-care and even prioritizing which ministry events to attend is difficult for a self-described “people-pleaser,” Father Pringle said. “I have never been more fulfilled in my life. For me that speaks to recognizing this is what the Lord intended for me from the day I was born… Walking through priesthood in all of its forms has all pointed me to that reality.”
Father Marchese affirmed the experience. “The more I pour myself out for the body… more love comes right back. It multiplies. It amplifies. I love being a priest.”
