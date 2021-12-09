WINTER PARK | Deacon Robert Kreps, who served St. Margaret Mary Parish in Winter Park, died Dec. 7, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was 77.
Deacon Kreps was born June 8, 1944, in Bakersfield, California, and was raised in the San Francisco Bay area. He attended Stanford University in California and the University of Arizona in Tucson earning a master’s degree in the Chinese language, and Far Eastern history. He served in the U.S. Air Force as an intelligence officer and retired as a colonel after a 28-year career.
He and his wife, Jerilyn (Jerri), were married in 1991, and lived in Romania where he was stationed at the time. After he retired from the Air Force in 1994, they moved to Orlando.
Deacon Kreps worked for four years as a software developer for Kirchman Corporation in Altamonte Springs, and completed a second master’s degree in science and information technology at Barry University in Orlando. He and his wife were parishioners at St. Margaret Mary Parish in Winter Park and became involved in ministries there, including the choir, and marriage and baptism preparation classes.
He participated in the Diocese of Orlando three-year lay ministry program and was commissioned in 2000. He served as the director of stewardship, development and technology at St. Margaret Mary Parish and as the chairperson of the peace and justice ministry.
He discerned becoming a deacon for 20 years, but wanted to wait until after his children, Sean and Shannon, were grown before entering the program. He was ordained June 1, 2002, and served at St. Margaret Mary. He loved ministering to the sick and homebound, supporting orphans in Uganda and teaching the Catholic faith. He was a lover of anthropology, archaeology, reading, sailing and woodworking.
He is predeceased by his wife, Jerri, and survived by his two children, their spouses and five grandchildren. n
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.