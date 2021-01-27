Residents receive vaccine
ST. CLOUD | A group of approximately 70 residents, employees, and vocational day training attendees of Bishop Grady Villas received the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine Jan. 23. The villas are a diocesan residence community for persons with disabilities, and the group will receive their second shot in three weeks.
“We are very excited to participate in the state’s long-term care vaccination program to do our part to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kevin Johnson, Bishop Grady Villas executive director. “The impact has been devastating to our community with the loss of one of our beloved friends, as many have suffered throughout the world. In addition, our residents have been in quarantine with social distancing requirements, which has prohibited their ability to keep their jobs in the community and even closer contact with their family and friends at Bishop Grady Villas.”
Johnson was a participant in the Moderna vaccine trial. He said he was happy to share his own experience with staff and residents after he was unblinded from the study and informed he had indeed received the vaccine, and not a placebo.
School principal, Janet Peddecord, retires
COCOA BEACH | Janet Peddecord, principal of Our Saviour Catholic School, retired Jan. 22, 2021, after serving 50 years in the ministry of Catholic education. Peddecord leaves a legacy and will be missed by the school community and throughout the Diocese of Orlando.
Peddecord’s career as a Catholic educator began in Wisconsin where she taught elementary school and first became a principal. She joined the Diocese of Orlando in 2005 as principal of St. Anthony Catholic School, Lakeland, where she served for 14 years and received the Catholic School Administrator of the Year award. In January 2019, she became principal of Our Saviour. Henry Fortier, superintendent of Catholic Schools, said her “gentle, loving, steady presence will be deeply missed.”
“I am grateful to Mrs. Peddecord for all she has done for the Our Saviour Catholic School community. She truly was an example of God’s loving presence. We pray for her and her husband as they move to Texas to be closer to family.”
Amy Westner, a 26-year parishioner of Our Saviour Parish, who was serving as lead teacher and assistant principal, will be interim principal for the remainder of the school year.
Butterflies celebrate life, resurrection
HAINES CITY | When a parishioner gifted Father Alfonso Cely, pastor of St. Ann Parish, a caterpillar last year, no one expected much to come of it. As the cocoon developed into a chrysalis, eventually releasing new life on the pastor’s patio, he was fascinated by its beauty. After a couple of days watching the butterfly delightfully fly around his patio, he set it free and noted, “It was the most beautiful experience I ever had.”
Inspired by their beauty, Lily Muñiz, St. Ann operating officer, purchased a small milkweed plant in the hopes of attracting butterflies to her garden. She discovered caterpillars latched on to the plant a month later. Knowing Father Cely loved butterflies, she brought the caterpillars into the office, and took care to bring milkweed for them daily. She and the staff also began learning how cocoons formed and how to take care of the caterpillars.
“We’ve been raising (Monarch) butterflies ever since,” Muñiz said. Each time a butterfly is born, Father Cely and Father Duberney Rodas Grajales name them.
The monarchs are released by a statue of the Blessed Mother, just outside the office, often flying from their fingertips and settling on or near Our Lady—a reminder of how she gave birth to her son and how He transformed the world.
Most recently, seven of 14 cocoons have hatched. The butterflies have repeated the cycle at least three times since July 2020, each time bringing the hope and joy of Christ’s love to the small garden.
“The butterflies are a gift from God,” Father Cely said. “They represent transformation and resurrection.”