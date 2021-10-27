Students recreate ‘Our Common Home’
St. Mary Magdalen students create a collaborative art piece reflecting Pope Francis’ encyclical, Laudato Si (Care for Our Common Home). Six eighth grade students created the plaster globe, fifth-graders made multiracial hands, third and fourth-graders created people reflecting the world’s diversity. The sculpture of “Our Common Home” was displayed in the church over the weekend and marks the end of a cycle on Catholic Social Teaching which began with Care for Creation and closed with Solidarity. Other tenets include Life and Dignity of the Human Person; Call to Family, Community, and Participation; Rights and Responsibilities; Option for the Poor; Dignity of Work and Rights of Workers. Pope Francis urges all to be “protectors of creation, protectors of God’s plan inscribed in nature, protectors of one another and the environment.” (COURTESY)
Morning Star students spread love to the D.R.
Charity Club members at Morning Star Catholic School complete their first project of the year. Led by high school teacher assistant Patricia Sanchez, students put together bags for homeless women’s shelters. Earlier in the year, students had the opportunity to sign up for multiple clubs that meet for 30 minutes after school.
During club time, students work on making a difference in their school and community. Charity Club members are also planning a shoe collection drive to assist our sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana.
