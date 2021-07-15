Project Rachel helpline launched
ORLANDO | Project Rachel, a healing ministry for those struggling from the wounds of an abortion experience, returned to the Diocese of Orlando July 1, 2021. Leidy Rivas, director of the Culture of Life Office at Catholic Charities of Central Florida, announced help is available through the Project Rachel helpline, which is confidential, dedicated, and non-judgmental. The number, 407-222-8584, is answered by experienced staff members.
Carmen Claypoole serves as the Project Rachel coordinator and is excited to be a part of the re-introduction of this ministry. She brings years of experience with Rachel ministries. Offering “healing through Christ,” open to everyone, Rivas said she hopes retreats in both English and Spanish will help redeem hearts broken by abortion, offering help for all who seek God’s mercy, healing, and love. Missionary of Mercy Father Anthony Aarons notes, “God always offers us opportunities to make good on the poor choices we have made.” To reach the ministry, text 407-222-8584 or email projectrachel@cflcc.org.
Parish launches new website
LAKE NONA | St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish, ministering to Lake Nona and the surrounding area, now serves parishioners and visitors digitally through its new website, https://SaintCabriniCatholic.org. Founding pastor Father Charles Viviano said the new parish website was a collaborative effort. With the current “growth explosion” in Lake Nona the new digital platform will help those new to the area find their Catholic home. Website information includes parish history and news, Sacraments, Mass times and bulletins. Father Viviano said, “Navigation through the site is easy and we already have e-mails coming in. This website has already opened a new door of ministry for those who live near and far, and will take our new parish to the next step of spiritual development.”
Now worshipping for weekend Masses at Narcoossee Middle School, St. Cabrini, which opened in 2019, has nearly 700 registered families.
