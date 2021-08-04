Youth refurbish Marian garden
CLERMONT | Youth at Blessed Sacrament Parish beautified their campus by creating a Marian garden.
The project came about because youth leader Christine Palmer wanted to include service projects in the summer youth program. Richard Giuffre, parish supervisor of maintenance, Kimberly Sikorski, parish director of operations, suggested a garden for the beautification program. The two worked to get the oak trees trimmed by professionals and the youth group did the rest focusing on a statue of Mary already in place.
“The teens were awesome at planting, weeding, and pulling out old bushes. I think it taught them to work as a team. They loved it,” Palmer said. “It is going to be a beautiful place to pray, and to use for small group discussion. We have benches ordered and can’t wait for the flowers to spread and fill in.”
Two Orlando Catholic schools welcome new principals
The Diocese of Orlando Catholic Schools welcomes two new principals to its cohort. Both look forward to their new positions and to carrying out this year’s Catholic schools’ theme: Made in God’s image.
Tammie Vassou, who now serves Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala, comes from the Diocese of St. Augustine where she was a principal for Queen of Peace Catholic Academy, as well as a teacher and director of technology. Vassou earned two master’s degrees in education— one with a specialization in educational leadership from St. Leo University, and the other in elementary education from the University of Florida.
Elizabeth Labreche is the new principal of Sacred Heart Catholic School in New Smyrna Beach. Labreche held various positions at St. John Vianney and St. James Catholic schools in Orlando, and St. Margaret Mary Catholic School in Winter Park. She also holds a master’s degree in education in educational leadership from St. Leo University, and a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.