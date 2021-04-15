Orlando Seminarians to be ordained transitional deacons
BOYNTON BEACH | Three seminarians from the Diocese of Orlando will be ordained transitional deacons Saturday, April 17, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach. The Mass, to be celebrated by Bishop William A. Wack, CSC, of Pensacola-Tallahassee, will begin at 11 a.m., and be livestreamed www.svdp.edu/live.
The men to be ordained from the Diocese of Orlando at this Mass are Zackary Gray, Kyle McClure and Joseph Tran. Six other seminarians from across the state will also be ordained.
As newly ordained deacons, they will be assigned to parishes where they will exercise their ministry in preparation to become priests the following year. Among many duties, they will preach, perform Baptisms, witness marriages, as well as preside over wakes and funerals. Please join in celebration and prayer for these men.
Leaders learn to walk with those who mourn
ORLANDO | Loss is a key word defining the COVID-19 pandemic. Marked by quarantine and Zoom meetings, the Secretariat for Laity, Family and Life at the Diocese of Orlando will resume in-person ministry professional gatherings for the first time in more than a year. Appropriately, the topic is “Walking with Those Who Mourn.”
Daniel Boyd, director of the secretariat, said he hopes the full-day event, April 22, hosted by staff from Catholic Charities of Central Florida Behavioral Health will provide practical knowledge and approaches to support parishioners as they mourn any form of loss and transition in life.
“We want our parish leaders to be ready to accompany people, share their pain, and lead people to a deeper relationship with Christ. It is there that they will find relief and ultimate meaning,” he said.
Understanding the past year has brought on a plethora of experiences related to loss, from death to unemployment and separation of loved ones, the event is both timely and acknowledges the need to train ministry professionals in this sort of accompaniment.
John Molloy, director of children’s ministry, said several parish leaders approached him with this desire after trying to help parishioners grieving over various types of loss.
“If part of our role as parish leaders is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus as laity, then we need to understand how to say, ‘rise, pick up your mat and walk’,” he said. “This journey is not one where we walk alone, but alongside other disciples and ultimately, a journey alongside Jesus — who has never left our side.”