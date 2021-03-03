ORLANDO | Inspired by Gospel values, St. Peter Claver Prison Ministry, in partnership with St. Vincent de Paul Immersion Reentry Program, brings volunteers together to grow spiritually by offering person-to person reintegration services and mentorship to those who are suffering from the effects of incarceration.
“We know that unless the moral and spiritual character of the prisoner has changed during incarceration, the likelihood is good that they will re-enter ‘the system’,” said Carlos Benitez, St. Vincent de Paul program director for the prison ministry.
Working with Boys Town of Central Florida, a new team began training in January to assist incarcerated women with their transition into family life. Boys Town acts as a consultant and conducts “Train the Trainer” facilitation utilizing their “Common Sense Parenting” curriculum. This is an evidence-based approach to parenting skills and family development. While the ministry expands the outreach of the curriculum to vulnerable adults, Boys Town will provide ongoing support and training to ensure that the program is taught and led at the highest standard.
The pilot class began in January and is currently serving eight women impacted by incarceration at the Kaleo Ministry in Orlando.
Common Sense Parenting a new approach for St. Peter Claver Prison Ministry and just one part of the partnership’s newest programs.
“It is specifically meant to target women impacted by incarceration and their children in order to end the generational cycle of criminality in the family,” Benitez said. “(There is a) correlation or disproportionate tendency of minors and young adults from disadvantaged backgrounds to become incarcerated. This phenomenon is known as school-to-prison pipeline. A lot of this is attributed to inappropriate child rearing practices and dysfunctional family settings.”
Benitez added St. Peter Claver Prison ministry works to “impact” the lives of those former prisoners reentering society “by providing spiritual instruction, fellowship/mentorship, practical and informed guidance so that re-entry into the community can be sustained.”
“Common Sense Parenting is the beginning block of prerequisite training required to conduct women’s prison reentry ministry,” he said.
Once trained, volunteers conduct the classroom facilitation, either in prison with women inmates — where external distractions are limited — or out of prison with post released women or women impacted by incarceration. He hopes the team will be able to coordinate serving women in Lowell State Women’s Correctional Institution near Ocala and Lake Correctional close to Clermont in the near future. “Our long term goal is to serve women inmates in prison before getting out and enrolling them into Immersion and SPCPM programs,” as they already do with men in Polk Correctional and the Central Florida Reception Center in Orange County, he explained.
Benitez said the call to serve is “not for all or the faint of heart, but it is extremely rewarding.”
“Meeting these ladies in prison allows us to meet them where they are and to be the humble, kind and compassionate servants we are meant to be,” he added.
If you are interested in volunteering, contact Carlos Benitez at carlos@spcpmorlando.org.