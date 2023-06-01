Aguaponics

Jacob, left, Jesse and Payton, eighth graders at Sacred Heart Catholic School, get fish “kisses” from the tilapias growing in the aquaponic tank. Thinking the boys’ fingers are food, the fish come to the surface of the water and nibble on the tips of their fingers.

 LINDA CALDWELL | SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA CATHOLIC

NEW SMYRNA BEACH  |  Class got a little fishy for middle school students at Sacred Heart Catholic School in New Smyrna Beach, as they participated in a yearlong, hands-on lesson in aquaponics. 

Aquaponics is a self-sustainable garden system that uses tubes and pumps to circulate wastewater from fish to plants. The plants draw nutrients from the fish waste and filter the water which is then circulated back to the fish. No chemicals are used in the process. Fish food, baking soda and salt maintain the chemical balance of the water. 

