ORLANDO | Deacon Chris Meehan of Ascension Parish in Melbourne is the host on Divine Mercy Radio (WDMC 920 AM) where he reviews Catholic books and authors. Knowing Deacon Meehan is an avid reader, WDMC radio station manager, Bob Groppe, asked if Deacon Meehan might host the show. The deacon discerned, prayed and decided to give it a shot in August 2020.
“I try to pick authors and topics that are relevant to the current liturgical calendar season,” Deacon Meehan said, including local authors and books recommended by friends or parishioners. “A recommendation is usually a good indication an author is worth hearing from. If they find the book useful to them, then there’s a good chance my listeners will find it useful.”
Some of his guests have been Father Ben Berinti, C.Pp.S., Gregory Jeffrey, Robert Ellsberg and Father Martin Dunne. Coming up is Elizabeth Scalia, daughter of the late Chief Justice Antonin Scalia.
Deacon Meehan discussed his radio show while he was a guest on the Diocese of Orlando’s Deacons’ Den podcast, which focuses on Catholic conversation. To listen to the Deacons’ Den podcasts visit https://www.orlandodiocese.org/faith-fit-podcasts/faith_fit_podcasts/deacons-den/.