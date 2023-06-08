As Bishop John Noonan, right, observes, Father Ralph DuWell, left, pastor of St. Timothy Parish in Lady Lake and vicar forane of the Northern Deanery, signs papers as a witness to the installation of installed Father Hector Vazquez Saad, center, as pastor of St. Clare Parish in Deltona June 3, 2023.
DELTONA | With a new pastor and big plans for a rekindled faith formation program, St. Clare’s Parish in Deltona has much to celebrate. Bishop John Noonan officially installed Father Hector Vazquez Saad on June 3, 2023.
Father Saad is ready to continue his great work. Since 2018, he’s completed renovation of the church and began cleaning up campus. Parishioners polished up the St. Clare statue and dug out beautiful stones for the prayer garden next to the parking lot. They’re working on plans for a new chapel and updated classrooms. Father Saad will use those classrooms for faith formation for all ages, noting much of his congregation is more than 50 years old and retired. He also plans to reach out to the community and partner with Catholic Charities of Central Florida to collaborate on affordable housing. “I want to improve the pastoral life of the community by having more people involved,” said Father Saad. “More parishioners are coming with the advent of many babies being brought to Baptism since COVID. I love that because it means the Church is growing. St. Clare is a very special place.”
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.