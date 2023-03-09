Blessed Trinity building

Father Patrick Sheedy, Blessed Trinity Parish pstor, leads a procession, along with Bishop John Noonan, center, through the grounds and booth celebrating multicultural day as they head toward the new King of Kings building.
Bishop John Noonan blesses the new King of Kings building at Blessed Trinity Parish in Ocala, March 5, 2023. The new building will accomodate both English and Spanish Youth Groups, three offices for staff, and more.
The new King of Kings building at Blessed Trinity Parish in Ocala. includes 1,850 aquare-feet of meetings rooms, a warming kitchen, three offices and classroms.

OCALA  |  Parishioners in native dress welcomed Bishop Noonan with an array of colorful flags to Blessed Trinity Parish March 5, the perfect celebration of Multicultural Day and the blessing of a new multi-purpose building. The 8,500 square-foot building is named “King of Kings” because as Father Patrick Sheedy explained, “God planned it all. We didn’t have the resources.”

Parishioners donated granite counter tops, furniture and more. Located alongside the soccer fields, the building has bathrooms for athletes. Inside there is a large room with a warming kitchen for youth programs, EDGE and LifeTeen which often have at least 100 participants. There are three classrooms for the Spanish Small Group Adult Faith Sharing and three private offices. New parking is another crowd-pleaser.

