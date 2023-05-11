Bishop John Noonan

My Sisters and Brothers in Christ:

St. Peter reminds us of the importance of never losing focus on God, to sanctify Christ as Lord in our hearts. He tells us to be ready to explain the reason for our joy; for if Christ is in our hearts, we are joyous, and others may not understand this sacred joy. He reminds us in our daily living, in our living joyously, to greet the people with reverence, no matter how they might treat us. By doing this, they will also know the love of Christ and the reason for your joy.

May crowning

A statue of the Virgin Mary, found in the courtyard at Annunciation Catholic Academy in Altamonte Springs, is crowned with flowers, May 2, 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.