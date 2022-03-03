ORLANDO | On Ash Wednesday, March 2, 2022, Deacon Dave Camous traveled to Disney Springs to give choir members from Father Ryan Catholic High School, Nashville ashes.
After landing that morning, their school made it a priority to ensure they could attend an Ash Wednesday service and called the Diocese of Orlando. Deacon Camous said this is the second time he has received this request, having done the same with a marching band from New Orleans in 2019. They gathered in the back of a children’s playground.
During his visit with the teens, he preached the second reading — 2 Cor 5:20-6:2 — and challenged the students “to be Ambassadors for Christ in the same way they were being ambassadors for their high school in this performance.”
“I reminded them that by wearing their ashes in the sign of the cross confidently, they would have the chance to live their ambassadorship while touring Disney’s Hollywood Studios,” he said of their afternoon activity. “They are a great group of students, fully engaged in the service, and many individually expressed their thanks for me taking the time to be with them for what will likely be the most unique Ash Wednesday service of their lives. ... I’m convinced that this is what 21st century evangelization is all about.”
