ORLANDO  |  When the faithful around the diocese entered their parishes on the first Sunday of Advent, they walked in to see beautiful Advent wreaths, with the four candles reminding them of the four remaining weeks until Christmas. 

In many households, Advent wreaths and calendars are beloved traditions as families prepare their hearts and homes for the birth of Jesus, eagerly counting down the days and weeks to Dec. 25. In addition to these well-known devotions, the Diocese of Orlando is home to many other Advent celebrations from around the world that invite faith communities to enter more deeply into the Advent season and anticipate the joyous celebration of Christmas.

