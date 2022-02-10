APOPKA | Thirteen students from eight parishes received a certificate in theology and ministry from the Limex program from Loyola University Feb. 6, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Apopka. The program was conducted in Spanish.
“I have seen the profound transformation of the participants in the program because it develops the knowledge part and promotes spiritual growth and openness and the pastoral applications of everything learned in the study period,” said Tomás Evans, director of adult ministry for the Diocese of Orlando. “It is a transformation for life.”
Thomas Ryan, director of the Limex program, noted his appreciation for the partnership with the diocese, which is almost 40 years old. “It has graduated inspiring and competent students and has enriched our own understanding of the Loyola ministry and the universal Church.”
Overcoming the pandemic challenges, study groups continued preparation through virtual meetings, strengthening the small group conversations essential for the learning process. Evans assures these graduates are ready to go on a crucial mission of making disciples.
Angela Johanna Cedeño, a graduate from St. Joseph Parish in Orlando said, “When we live what we are as Catholics, we build the Kingdom of God, here and now.”
A total of 38 people have graduated and had the opportunity to be trained in the program in Spanish.
Elizabeth Ruiz, a lead facilitator, called the experience “life changing” because it prepares graduates for “their mission as faithful disciples of the Lord.”
“Watching the group grow as a community of faith that discovers the passage of God through their lives, through history, knowledge, and around the world is amazing,” she said.
Graduate Roberto García from St. Clare in Deltona, said knowledge is more than just knowing facts. “It is recognizing, understanding, and living what is really important.”
Dan Boyd, secretary for Laity, Family and Life, recalled the Gospel of Matthew where Jesus gives clear instruction to his followers: “Go make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything that I have commanded you.” He thanked participants who “responded to this call by saying, ‘Here I am, Lord, send me.’ Thank you for saying yes to Jesus’ invitation to follow Him and make disciples. Thank you for giving your time and financial resources to be equipped to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ with others. As you prepare to go into the world and make Him known, we encourage you not to forgot the closing words in Matthew’s Gospel that follow his invitation — ‘Remember, I am with you always, to the end of the age.’”
Graduates include: Flor Barrera, St. Peter, DeLand; Angela Johanna Cedeño, St. Joseph Orlando; Roberto García, St. Clare, Deltona; Rosalynn Fernandez, St. Catherine of Siena, Kissimmee; Margie Gómez, Nilka Melendez and Ana Ortega of St. Francis of Assisi; Monica Bibiana Gómez, Ana Medina and Beatriz Eugenia Zuñiga of St. Mary Magdalen, Altamonte Springs; Anriet Rengifo and Samary Rivera of St. Augustine, Casselberry; and Jorge Luis Veja, St. Isaac Jogues.
Those interested in receiving a certification or master’s degree in theology from Loyola University can contact Tomás Evans, tevans@orlandodiocese.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.