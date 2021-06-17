ORLANDO | “In every age the Church has called upon the arts to give expression to the beauty of her faith and to proclaim the Gospel message of the grandeur of God’s creation, the dignity of human beings made in His image and likeness, and the power of Christ’s death and resurrection to bring redemption and rebirth to a world touched by the tragedy of sin and death,” Pope Francis said in 2013. This article speaks to that beauty through a compilation of reflections from clergy and staff throughout the diocese meant to honor fathers everywhere through sacred art found in our parishes. Each writer celebrates aspects of St. Joseph’s role as model father.
Loving
Holy Family Stained Glass Window, St. Joseph Parish, Lakeland
Father Tim LaBo, pastor
The artist who created this stained-glass window appears to want love to be the focus. If you notice the eyes of Jesus, Mary and Joseph, they appear to look at one another in a sort of circle. But where does the circle begin? Do the eyes of Jesus
begin this love circle? Are the eyes of Jesus mirroring the love of God to Mary, who as His mother is also the first disciple? Or is it the love of a mother for her son, knowing that He, Jesus is the light of the world and it is her privilege to be the mother of the Incarnation? Joseph is smiling, loving the two. Has he gained an insight into what his love for Jesus and Mary means not only to them, but also through his work, his love, the world will gain salvation? This circle of love has been placed in this window to remind us that true love, God’s love has been given to us all, through the fiat of each person captured in this stained-glass. The “yes” of Jesus, to be obedient to the Father’s will for Him; the “yes” of Mary to be the Mother of God; and the “yes” of Joseph who took the risk of loving the two of them so eternal life could enter the world and salvation could be ours.
Hopeful
St. Joseph Tile Mosaic, St. Joseph Parish, Lakeland
Father Tim LaBo, pastor
This mosaic of Joseph and Jesus reflects hope. Joseph embracing Jesus still wondering what Jesus’ presence means. The dreams and prophecies still swirl in his mind as he holds the Incarnation in his hands. Here I can almost hear him
say very quietly, “Jesus my son, how wonderful it is that I have been privileged to raise you as my own. For you who are the Son of the Livinga God I hope for strength, protection, and love. How can love be more fully expressed than the love of God present among us? Yet this gift has been given to me.”
You can see Jesus loving Joseph back - feeling the strength, protection, and love of Joseph. Joseph, son of David, give us a father’s heart to love, protect and be strength to others. Let us be that hope for all we meet.
The mosaic is from Mosaic Marble and was installed at St. Joseph’s in 2013.
Guardian
Icon of St. Joseph holding Jesus – St. Joseph Parish, Palm Bay
Father Jeremiah Payne, pastor
The icon depicts St. Joseph as an older man, in accord with tradition. He is holding Christ in his left hand, but the hand is covered with a cloth as a sign of respect. St. Joseph’s gaze is intense and contemplative; a common misconception is that icons look “sad.” Rather, they are portraying saints in heaven who now behold the Almighty—they have no need of looking “happy” or “smiling” at us on earth! The Christ child is holding a scroll symbolizing holy wisdom, and His right hand is raised in blessing.
The way the icon is written, it reflects St. Joseph’s quiet, but strong, virtue and character as he guards the Redeemer. And even though he is exercising the virtues of guardianship, the icon also tells of his adoration for his Divine Charge in the way that he gazes at the Child and the way in which he holds Jesus with a humeral veil of sorts, like a priest holds the monstrance with the Blessed Sacrament during Benediction. In this way, St. Joseph also guards the Body of the Child in his arms, Holy Church, and bids Holy Church to do what he does...adore the Child, and fiercely guard the soul with the grace that Child gives.
In the early 2000s, the American Carpatho-Rusyn Orthodox Diocese was looking to establish a mission in east central Florida. Father Michael Miklos and Father Dimitri Leussis petitioned the use of St. Joseph chapel on Miller St. and soon after, they established a mission in 2002, but ultimately it did not succeed. In a gesture of thanks for ecumenical goodwill, Father Dimitri Leussis- a noted iconographer, whose works adorn many churches, created this magnificent icon in gratitude for the use of the parish chapel.
This icon is a beautiful treasure and a wonderful gift in honor of our patron St. Joseph. May St. Joseph, who guarded the Lord in His infancy, watch over us and protect us with his prayers!
Obedient
The Presentation at the Temple, Corpus Christi Parish, Celebration
Father Richard Trout, pastor
St. Joseph - the admiring father and husband. We imagine his thoughts to be so similar to the thoughts of all fathers as they present their child for Baptism or who present their son in the Temple. A joyous occasion, a bittersweet occasion as dad reflects: What will my son do in this life? Will he be healthy? Will he be conscripted into war? Will he find a wonderful wife and have many children? All questions that would be answered later.
When commissioning stained glass for Corpus Christi, I wanted an image of a robust Jesus. Yes, He is a child just days old. He is also the Savior of the world. As this artwork was being designed and created in Italy, the child in the depiction had many iterations before the one we see here. Until then, all the children looked weak and helpless. Our Lord Jesus, pictured here, is young and viable with adoring parents close by—and a stepfather proud as can be for the boy who will be his Savior.
The Presentation at the Temple is one of several stained-glass windows in Corpus Christi Parish, Celebration, created by Guido Polloni & C. glass works in Florence, Italy.
Engaged
Jesus and Joseph at Work, Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, Orlando
Renae Bennett, Diocese of Orlando archivist
Jesus and Joseph are seen in a carpenter’s workshop, a moment in time captured eloquently by artist Bruno Lucchesi. Lucchesi says “to touch is to pray,” therefore you will find all of his artwork displayed at eye-level… Joseph, the skilled craftsman, at his work bench - a caring stepfather, wise counsel, a man of faith inspired by God’s trust in him. Jesus is seated across from him atop the bench at an age rarely envisioned by artists. Behind the sculpture is a stained glassed window entitled Rest on the Flight into Egypt. Here St. Joseph is represented as the Holy Family’s protector and provider.
“We think of St. Joseph first as the guardian of Jesus. We see his tender care for his Son as he carries him to safety in Egypt and then again as a distraught father searching for his Son in the temple,” explains Bishop John Noonan. “But we also see his accompaniment of the boy, Jesus, as he worked in his woodshop, explaining to Jesus about creation, about caring for creation. From the woodshop, he prepared his Son for the wood of the Cross. Like his wife, Mary, St. Joseph’s fiat proclaims the greatness of the Lord.”
