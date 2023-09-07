Host family

Dennise, left, Bradley and Kiley, far right, are the host family of Jennifer, second from right. Jennifer, now a high school senior, had from the mountains in the Dominican Republic in 2020.
Host family DR

Williany, left, and Yaribel arrived from the Dominican Republic this August.
DR students

Willianny, left, Yaribel, Rosanna and Luis Santiago are four are students on scholarship from the Orlando Diocese Mission Office. Yaribel and Willianny are attending Father Lopez High School in Daytona Beach and Rosanna and Luis are attending school at Bishop Moore High School in Orlando.

ORLANDO  |  Catholics across central Florida are happy to welcome four new students from the sister diocese in the Dominican Republic. They will study at Bishop Moore High School in Orlando and Father Lopez High School in Daytona Beach. Their goal is to apply what they learn here to make their home a better place.

Yaribel arrived with three friends in early August, excited to begin freshman year. She and best friend, Willianny, are staying with long-time host parents, Monica and Rod. The couple is busy brushing up on Spanish, while the students earnestly practice English. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.