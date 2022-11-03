ORLANDO  |  Expressing joy and gratitude for a dream come true, 36 homeowners and their families proudly gave tours of their new residences to Ursuline Sister Bernadette Mackay, Bishop John Noonan of Orlando and Bishop Tomás Alejo Concepción of San Juan de La Maguana — the sister diocese of Orlando. 

Hugs and tears flowed for many, overwhelmed by the bishops’ blessings of their homes in La Cueva, the furthest mountain town in the Las Lomas region of the Dominican Republic. A new church, Capilla San José, was also blessed during a Mass in celebration of the auspicious occasion. The homes are fruits of the hard labor of their neighbors, and mission volunteers from throughout the Diocese of Orlando.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.