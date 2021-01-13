ORLANDO | The mission is for all to have an encounter for Jesus. The upcoming Ministry Formation Conference hosted by the diocesan Secretariat for Laity, Family, and Life Feb. 5-6 is for those in active ministry and those who hear God’s invitation to serve.
“Each of the speakers will present a part of the kerygma, the central message of the Gospel. We are confident as people receive and ponder this message, they will come to know Jesus and His love in a deeper, more true way,” said Dan Boyd, secretary of the Secretariat for Laity, Family, and Life. “This will inspire them to dedicate more and more of their life to Him and hopefully, go out and tell others about his gift of salvation.”
The Ministry Formation Conference will be offered virtually and in person. Friday night, Feb. 5 Bishop John Noonan will kick off the event with a celebration from St. James Cathedral. Attendees may participate in person or via livestream.
Taking a deep dive into the Scripture with Jesus’ words on the cross, the theme is, “I Thirst.” Participants will attend in small groups either virtually or from various diocesan parish locations in person.
The secretariat invites participants to become a witness and learn to lead and accompany others in the proclamation of the Gospel and the building of the kingdom. “We recognize our soul thirsts for the Lord. He alone can satisfy humanity’s desire for the infinite,” Boyd said.
The Ministry Formation Conference will be transmitted in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole and Portuguese. Workshops commence Saturday, Feb. 6 at 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Register at https://mfc2021.eventbrite.com.