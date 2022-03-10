ALTAMONTE SPRINGS | God calls upon men to be protectors as just and righteous men. To protect His children, Jesus made the ultimate sacrifice through His sacred passion. This year’s Rise Up Conference will guide attendees in turn to “Be A Hero for Jesus.” St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Altamonte Springs will host the event March 26, 2022, in English, Spanish and Portuguese.
“All men are called to be the hero of their families, their parish communities, and society,” said Tomás Evans, director of Adult Ministry for the Secretariat of Laity, Family, and Life. “What does it mean to be a hero for Catholic men? Be like Jesus and be the spiritual leader of your family.”
Through the celebration of Mass and the Sacrament of Reconciliation, men will be challenged to consider what it means to be a hero in their own lives and learn how to use their encounters with the Lord to serve others.
Jon Leonetti, a Catholic speaker, author and radio host, is the English presenter. He recalled John 3:17 while reflecting on the conference theme. “A hero for Jesus is a man who proclaims boldly the Good News that Jesus Christ has not come to condemn the world, but to save it.” Leonetti said Jesus’ suffering “gives us proper sight, re-ordering our lives away from fleeting moments in this world, fixating us on the glory and redemption that await us (if we choose to) in the next.”
Men ages 16 and older are invited to participate, and the event will not be livestreamed. To register visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-catholic-mens-conference-riseup-tickets-211145561057.
