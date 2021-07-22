ORLANDO | Clergy, friends, family and former students packed St. John Vianney Parish July 15, 2021, to remember Sister Elizabeth Murphy. The former teacher, principal and development director passed June 30. Principal Cathy Marshall described her well.
“As St. Francis lay dying, he didn’t say to his friars, ‘I have given you an example to follow, do what I have done’. Rather he said, ‘I have done what is mine to do. May Christ teach you what is yours.’ That is what Sister Elizabeth did at St. John Vianney Catholic School. She created an incredible team to help children find courage in this prayer of St. Francis: ‘May Christ teach you what is yours to do.’”
Among those present was former parish pastor, Father Miguel González. Referring to the Gospel reading on the Road to Emmaus, he said, “…when they recognized the Lord in the breaking of the bread, the Gospel tells us that their eyes were opened, and they said to each other, ‘Were not our hearts burning when He spoke to us.’ This beautiful Irish nun, when she discovered her vocation, discovered the Christ in her and in the people that she encountered along life’s journey. Indeed, her heart was burning — constantly. That heart was burning with passion, with joy, with courage, with an incredible sense of urgency in waking the hearts of others.”
Father Paul Henry, who could not attend, worked with Sister Murphy for 17 years. He spoke of her highly.
“I always said she was the best principal I have ever encountered. Deeply spiritual and totally devoted to her church and to the children entrusted to her care. She made a profound impact on their lives.”
The statement was made evident by the outpouring of love expressed by the many who came to honor her.
“St. Francis reminds us that when we preach, we preach with actions and if necessary, use words,” Father González noted. “There is no doubt that indeed we encountered a woman of action. With all due respect, a maverick. She never took ‘no’ for an answer; because she was definitely not in tune with the status quo. She was a visionary; she was a dreamer; and she was a doer.”
