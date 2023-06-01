Eva S.

Melbourne Central Catholic High School

Eva

Eva

Eva S. is valedictorian of the class of 2023 at Melbourne Central Catholic. She graduates with more than 250 hours of community service.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.