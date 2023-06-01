Eva S.
Melbourne Central Catholic High School
Eva S. is valedictorian of the class of 2023 at Melbourne Central Catholic. She graduates with more than 250 hours of community service.
Eva S.
MELBOURNE | Eva S. is a model of Eucharistic living. The recent graduate of Melbourne Central Catholic High School, serves her parish and community, sharing God’s love through all she does.
Eva S. is valedictorian of the class of 2023 at Melbourne Central Catholic. She graduates with more than 250 hours of community service.
As an Edge leader, a youth ministry providing a safe place for young people to explore their faith and experience Jesus in a personal way, she creates games and activities to “bring youth closer to God.”
“Growing up I always had people leading me to Christ through example,” noting other Edge leaders who were close to her age. “I wanted to be that person for people younger than me.”
Nick Regina, school president and principal, said Eva, who is the class of 2023 valedictorian, completed more than 250 hours of community service, well beyond the required amount. Helping lead school retreats, she also serves as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion at her parish, Holy Name of Jesus in Indialantic where she began as a parishioner at age 3.
“It means so much to give such an amazing gift,” she said about the Eucharist. “I feel very in touch with what it truly means and I pray for those people who I am giving the Eucharist. It’s made a difference in my life because I feel more connected to the Eucharist. And serving others makes me a happier person. I feel like I’m making a small difference in one person’s day.”
Eva said her first encounter with Christ was in middle school when she went to a LifeTeen summer camp. “There was a priest who spoke, after Adoration about letting go of the chains we hold on to,” she recalled. “Then he dropped a bunch of chains on the floor.” The sound struck her heart, encouraging her to draw closer to God.
Later, in high school, while others were having deep, “eye-opening” experiences on yet another summer camp, she found herself simply there for them. She wondered why. A camp counselor told her it was likely because she is a “rock for others.” “I took that and ran with it,” she said. It ignited an even deeper commitment to serving others, not only at her church, but also through cheer, leading as cheer and tennis captain, and helping younger girls during camp, sharing her cheerfulness with her classmates and giving an example to those younger than her.
Her eldest sister is discerning a vocation to religious life. Eva says it is an attribute to the devotion modeled by her parents. “They make family primary in their life” and conversations about anything are always open for discussion, from faith to world issues, she said. Although the family frequently travels, they are always certain to find a church where they can celebrate Sunday worship.
Growing up at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School, then Melbourne Central Catholic High School, she plans to go to the University of Florida to major in business.
She said Catholic Schools taught her “inclusivity”. She currently works with the Peer Inclusion Team Crew, with students struggling academically or with learning disabilities.” It also taught her the importance of prayer, which is a large part of the school day. She said it’s a reminder, “of who we’re doing this for. We’re doing it for God.
To view the latest e-Editions click the image on the left.
Have the weekly Florida Catholic - Orlando e-Edition delivered right to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.