ORLANDO | The Diocese of Orlando will celebrate the ordination of 18 men to the permanent diaconate Saturday, June 11, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe located at 8300 Vineland Ave. in Orlando.
Bishop John Noonan invites all the faithful to attend the Ordination, which will begin at 11 a.m. The Mass can be viewed via livestream at the Diocese of Orlando’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/orlandodiocese/ and the Diocese of Orlando’s YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/orlandodiocese.
Below are profiles of nine of the men. See next week’s edition of the Florida Catholic for profiles of the other nine men to become permanent deacons of the Church.
JULIO BASABE
St. Rose of Lima, Kissimmee
Basabe was not Catholic or had any interest in becoming a member of the faith despite being married to his wife, Annalinda, in a Catholic Church in Puerto Rico. After witnessing his wife’s steadfast faith and devotion every day for five years, he was inspired to take a closer look at the Catholic Church.
In October 2002, the couple moved to Florida — first to Hollywood and then Kissimmee, where he began to really live out his newfound faith.
“I became active at church once we moved to Kissimmee and started attending Holy Redeemer Parish,” he recalled.
He is participating in and leading several ministries. He joined the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults and received his Sacraments of Initiation during the Easter Vigil in 2005.
In 2010, the family moved to St. Catherine of Siena Parish, where he has served his community as coordinator of the Ministry of the Word and coordinator of the altar server ministry. He and his wife were catechists for three years, served as Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion, and as couple facilitators for Fully Engaged. He served in these ministries while also working as a professional chef, and more recently as a sixth-grade teacher of world geography at a local charter school. The couple has been married for 22 years, and have two children. Their daughter, Andrea, is a junior in college and Andre begins high school next year.
JOSEPH SAMUEL BELLISSIMO
Basilica of St. Paul, Daytona Beach
Bellissimo and his family strive to put their faith into action every day. They love and serve God by loving and serving others. A lifelong Catholic, he married Edythe in his childhood parish, Holy Redeemer in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, in 1994. After several years of prolonged stays in New Smyrna Beach, the couple and their five children finally made it their permanent home in 2013. They attend the Basilica of St. Paul in Daytona Beach and are active in many ministries.
As an attorney and business owner, Bellissimo serves those in need through the Community Outreach Program created by the late Redemptorist priest, Father Tom Burke. The organization provides administrative, logistical and spiritual counsel through services such as insurance, immigration, housing, elder care, hospital and hospice assistance, and faith development and propagation. The program is a means of evangelization beyond traditional pathways, bringing the Gospel to life.
“I am a product of God and the faith-filled family with whom I amblessed,” Bellissimo said. “Formation has enabled me, Edythe, and our children to say, ‘yes’ to God’s call and live out St. Paul’s declaration, ‘It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me,’ (Gal 2:20) as we lovingly labor, through service and spirit to bridgethe two banks of God and world with our lives.”
KELVIN BERBERENA
St. Augustine Parish, Casselberry
Kelvin Berberena, 54, was born in Brooklyn, and raised in the Catholic faith. He lived in Puerto Rico for most of his adult life, but lives in Central Florida where he is an IT professional and small business owner. Married for 30 years to his wife, Maribel, they have three daughters and recently welcomed their first grandchild. With an extraordinary testimony about surrendering to God’s will, praying more, and worrying less, Berberena supported Maribel, as she fought and survived cancer in 2022. That reliance and faith in God stems from a personal encounter Berberena had with Christ in 2010. At that moment, he resolved to give his life to Christ and live a life of service to others.
He was invited to join the faith community at St. Augustine Parish in Casselberry, where the priest and deacons encouraged him to submit his application for the diaconate program.
Over the last 10 years, Berberena has become a leader in different ministries inside and outside St. Augustine Parish’s walls. Within the parish he is a part of the Hispanic ministry, Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, coordinator of ministers to the sick and liturgy assistant. Out in the community, he has been involved in couples’ ministry, a food pantry for the homebound, and chaplaincy as well as volunteering with Catholic Charities of Central Florida. This desire to serve was strengthened during the diaconate formation course, “Theology and Spirituality of Ministry” which he said, gave him, “a deeper understanding of how to better serve the Church, community, and the people of God.”
MICHAEL ROBERT BRADICA
Most Precious Blood, Oviedo
Bradica, his wife, Nicole, and their five children, have been parishioners at Most Precious Blood Parish in Oviedo from the time its very first Mass was celebrated in 2005. A native Floridian, Bradica grew up in Venice, and attended Epiphany Cathedral and School with his sister. He said he will be forever grateful for the example of faith and service his parents and grandparents passed down to him.
Bradica attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando where his personal relationship with Jesus was nurtured, tested and strengthened. He would go on to lead the men’s group at the school’s Catholic Campus Ministry for 10 years, from 2005-2015. During that time, he also received his master’s degree in theological studies from Ave Maria University.
Bradica is passionate about discipleship and bringing all those he meets into a deeper relationship with Jesus. He serves at H.O.P.E. Helps in Oviedo, an organization that aims to prevent and reduce homelessness in Central Florida. He has a deep love for sports, the outdoors and God’s creation. As the owner of a custom software consulting business and a custom drone business, he loves solving difficult and complex problems with creative solutions. He is constantly learning and implementing new skills. In 2015, his then-pastor, Father David Scotchie, invited him to use all these qualities to serve the Church in a new way, by exploring a calling to the permanent diaconate.
“The past six years of formation have been a blessing on my marriage, family, and my interior life,” Bradica said.
JASON BRUCE BULMAN
St. Joseph Parish, Lakeland
Married almost 14 years, Jason Bulman and his wife, Rachel, have seven children the oldest being 11 and the youngest are 1-year-old twins. A native of Lakeland, Bulman has received all of his Sacraments at St. Joseph Parish, and he looks forward to giving back to the community as a deacon.
“I am excited to continue to grow with this community and serve my brothers and sisters in Christ,” he said.
In addition to his work as a physician assistant in orthopedic surgery at the Watson Clinic in Lakeland, Bulman also provides healthcare to his local community. He serves on the board of Catholic Charities of Central Florida, and occasionally serves at Talbot House Ministries, a local shelter for the homeless. He evangelizes through multimedia sources.
“I also spend a great deal of time loving my wife (Rachel) and family, raising our children in the Church and encouraging holiness by example,” Bulman said.
GERARDO DE JESÚS
St. Anthony Parish, Lakeland
De Jesús and his wife, Ivelisse Baez, were baptized at the same small parish in Puerto Rico, a fact they only discovered when gathering paperwork for marriage 26 years ago. The couple lives in Lakeland, Florida and has two grown children. De Jesús works as an independent marketing executive for a wellness company, but it is his work in the community that he finds most fulfilling.
As a member of St. Anthony Parish, he volunteers at Talbot House Ministries, providing care and services to homeless in Polk County. “My experience, as I listen to most of their stories, has been one of spiritual enrichment because of their openness to God and faith,” he said. He is also involved with the pro-life advocacy movement and 40 Days for Life. He can frequently be found praying, meeting, and sharing the Gospel with those who visit abortion clinics.
When he began diaconate formation, De Jesús struggled with reading and understanding the course books as everything was done in English, his second language. But even the challenges he faced helped to deepen his prayer life.
“These past six years have been very rewarding for my spiritual life. Knowing my weaknesses and strengths has better prepared me to serve others. Because of the many challenges faced during formation, I discovered how essential and beneficial it is to have a more vitalized prayer life,” De Jesús said. “It is by God’s grace, that at times, when I felt discouraged and tempted to quit, the Holy Spirit found ways for me to complete my tasks. The support of family, priests, and the parish community has also made a significant difference during the years.
“I envision being active in the needs of the community, my pastor, and the bishop,” he continued. “Helping with my actions, presence, and prayers to extend the bishop’s ministry so that others may have a deeper relationship with Christ. As a deacon, I surrender myself to God’s will, knowing and trusting Him in every moment of my life.”
RICHARD DAVID FERRIS
Blessed Sacrament, Clermont
Ferris and his high school sweetheart, Lisa, attended Oriskany High School in New York state, and have been together ever since. Nearly three decades later, the couple has three grown daughters and lives in Clermont to be near his mother.
In 2012, Ferris joined the Catholic Church and found a spiritual home at Blessed Sacrament Parish. The rest of the family joined him four years later, being confirmed in 2016, just two weeks before he was to begin discernment for the permanent diaconate. His wife joked, “I never had a chance to just be Catholic, but have been in formation for my entire Catholic journey.”
As a real estate appraiser for residential properties, Ferris enjoys the flexibility to help take care of his family, while working, and serving in ministry. He serves in the community at South Lake Hospital, Cornerstone Hospice, and Catholic Charities of Central Florida. This year he plans to support a local ministry in Clermont, Find-Feed-Restore, which helps find homes for homeless families with children.
JÓSE IGNACIO GALARZA
St. Catherine of Siena, Kissimmee
It was Walt Disney World that brought José Galarza and his family to Central Florida from Puerto Rico. The former bartender arrived in 1998, with his wife, Lourdes, and two daughters to work for Disney in the hospitality industry. That move would introduce him to the Circle of Prayer ministry at Good Shepherd Parish in Orlando.
“That was the beginning of my journey and look where the Lord has taken me,” Galarza said.
A few years later, the family would move to Kissimmee and join St. Catherine of Siena Parish, where his faith continued to grow. “It was throughout the years of serving the Church, especially in family and marriage ministry (Renovación Conyugal) that my call to the diaconate started,” he said. “Invitations from priests, deacons, laity and the parishioners were numerous.”
When he expressed interest to his then-pastor, Father José Bautista, Galarza immediately received full support.
In addition to diaconate formation, Galarza currently works for the Osceola School District Maintenance Department and spends much of his time serving at the Coalition for the Homeless in Orlando. He has also worked joyfully in prison ministry since 2004 with Pescadores de Hombres Ministry (Fishers of Men). He says the formation process has been a true blessing.
“I can say I am a new man with a new heart. My heart is full of joy,” Galarza said. “I know that it is a tremendous responsibility, but I also know that the Lord will guide me to serve His people with love and compassion.”
GREGORY KAPRAL
St. Luke, Barefoot Bay
A West Point graduate, Kapral is originally from East Lyme, Connecticut. He served 21 years as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army. When he met his wife on CatholicMatch.com, he moved to Florida to be closer to her. He and Missy, a registered nurse, were married one year later.
Following retirement from the Army, Kapral held a variety of positions in the corporate world before accepting employment at St. Joseph Parish in Palm Bay, where he serves as director of operations for finance and human resources. For the past six years of formation, he has served with the St. Vincent de Paul Society, the bereavement ministry and ministry to the sick. His experiences caring for his own family has given him a special love and compassion for the elderly.
“My focus on this specific area stems from the fact that, in the eight years of our marriage, we’ve cared for Missy’s mom, my parents, and my elderly aunt in our home, with my dad and aunt being wheelchair bound and requiring total care,” said Kapral, who together with his wife has since buried three parents, a brother, and an aunt. “I have witnessed the importance of bringing the love of God to the elderly, especially those at end of life. Despite the challenges we have faced in the short time we’ve been married, our faith in God and love for each other have carried us through.”
He noted the relationships developed during the six years of formation “have been an incredible blessing and source of strength for us.” As Ordination approaches, “I step out in faith and like the servant at the wedding feast in Cana, I listen for the voice of our Blessed Mother to ‘do whatever He tells (me).’”
